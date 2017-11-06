Westmoreland, Allegheny could lose high-speed internet chance if federal subsidies go

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, 31 have at least $1 million in federal subsidies for rural high-speed internet at stake. Here are the ones in southwestern Pennsylvania:

The prospect of losing $140 million set aside to expand high-speed internet service in the state, including $3.2 million set aside for Westmoreland County and $1 million for Allegheny County, has state officials worried.

“We are deeply concerned that the loss of this funding will widen the gap between Pennsylvania communities and businesses that have access to higher broadband speeds, and those without — not just between rural areas and larger cities, but also, in many cases, between neighbors in the same counties,” said Pennsylvania Public Utility Commissioner David Sweet.

Verizon qualified for a Federal Communications Commission program — the Connect America Fund — which helps telecommunications companies pay for new network infrastructure or upgrades. But Verizon declined subsidies in 11 states, including more than $23 million in annual funding to expand high-speed internet to 64,620 Pennsylvania homes and businesses. A total of 64 counties were affected, including 31 counties that stand to lose at least $1 million each over six years.

The FCC plans to “auction off” the unclaimed money, which means it could end up paying for broadband expansions in other states.

Verizon spokesman John Johnson said the company supports Pennsylvania's efforts to keep the federal money. Verizon, whose Fios high-speed fiber network is available primarily in metro areas up and down the East Coast, declined the funding because, “We committed to a certain amount of Fios network build and since 2010 have focused on completing that work ... before looking at building fiber in new areas,” Johnson said.

It's unlikely that another large telecommunications company would step in and offer services to these areas, so the FCC should rethink its program, said James Kail, president and CEO of Stahlstown-based LHTC Broadband.

“If they want this work done, turn to the smaller companies. They're the ones that have the track record,” he said.

Formerly known as Laurel Highlands Total Communications, the company offers fiber-optic broadband in a 175-square-mile area covering parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. It bought a telephone company in the Scranton area and is converting its 65-square-mile service area from copper phone lines to fiber optics.

Since 2011, the FCC has put a $2 billion cap on the universal service funding that LHTC and other small providers can receive while it literally can't give away money to some of the larger providers, he said.

“They thought the big guys would come in and take care of it,” Kail said.

Consequently, in many rural parts of the state, fast internet is a pipe dream.

Residents in sparsely populated areas with little or no high-speed infrastructure say it's next to impossible to stream TV shows, telecommute, do videoconferencing or consistently access their cloud-based email. Businesses struggle with slow connections, too. “Incredibly frustrating,” said Leslie Demmert, a retired Penn State staffer whose poky DSL service kept her from paying bills online.

About 800,000 Pennsylvania residents lack access to high-speed internet, most of them in more remote areas of the state, according to the FCC. That includes about 11,000 people in Allegheny County and 13,000 in Westmoreland County.

Twenty percent of rural Pennsylvanians do without speedy internet connections, compared to 3 percent in urban areas, an example of the so-called digital divide between technological haves and have-nots.

The agency released those figures in January, and based it on areas where internet speeds are less than 25 Mbps. More recent data show that about 450 people in Allegheny County and 3,400 in Westmoreland live in areas where the internet speeds are less than 10 Mbps.

The FCC's plan to auction the remaining money means that customers such as Jake Weldon might not see a speedy wired internet connection anytime soon.

Weldon, a tractor supply owner, said his persistently slow DSL connection is a huge headache. Many facets of the business are conducted online, from parts lookup and ordering to counter sales and business management.

“It's a major problem for us, and it's frustrating when you're across the counter from a customer trying to complete a sale and you watch the spinning ball,” he said.

The utility commission joined state economic development officials in petitioning the FCC to modify its auction rules to give additional weight to Pennsylvania bidders. The FCC has yet to rule on the petition, which was submitted in April, though it has previously declined to give preference to states where phone companies turned down the funding. One exception was New York, which received an FCC waiver and will retain access to up to $170 million in rejected federal subsidies. The FCC cited New York's $500 million broadband program in granting the auction waiver.

“No other state has demonstrated that they have adopted a similar program that would achieve the same or similar public interest benefits,” the FCC said in a filing.

Unlike New York, Pennsylvania, the only other state to formally request the declined Verizon subsidies, has no dedicated funding stream for rural broadband. State officials argue they could tap money in existing economic development grant programs to help supplement the FCC funding.

That would still leave the question of who would bid to provide the service that Verizon declined to provide.

LHTC might bid to provide services for some areas, but it needs more information to make that decision, Kail said.

Citizens Fiber, which provides high-speed broadband to a 100-square-mile are in southeastern Westmoreland also would be interested, but it's not as if the FCC is including it in the discussion, said Zach Cutrell, the operations manager.

“Being a small company, we get passed over when they pass out this information,” he said.

In the past year, Citizens Fiber added 6 miles of fiber cable to areas where Verizon only provides copper wire service, he said. Under FCC rules, however, none of those areas would qualify for Connect America Funding because local cable television companies provide broadband service to the same locations, Cutrell said.

Since the funding comes from a phone tax, the cable companies also can't qualify for it.