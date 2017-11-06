First-time voter? Here are 5 things to know

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before you head to the polls Tuesday, there are a few things you need to know if you are a first-time voter.

1. WHERE DO I VOTE?

To find your polling place, click on your county's election page and type in your address: Allegheny County election page | Westmoreland County election page | Armstrong County election page

2. WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Pennsylvania does not require voters to present a photo ID when they arrive at the polls, but it wouldn't hurt to bring one just in case. If you are a first-time voter who hasn't registered in person, you may be asked to present a photo ID.

4. WHERE CAN I READ UP ON THE CANDIDATES AND ISSUES?

5. WHERE CAN I VIEW THE BALLOT?

Allegheny County election page | Westmoreland County election page | Armstrong County election page