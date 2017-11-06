Strong winds, storm damage but no tornadoes suspected in Lawrence, Beaver, Butler counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were strong, damaging winds Sunday night in Scott Township, Lawrence County, but no tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Moon.

The line of "vigorous thunderstorms" that moved through the Pittsburgh region Sunday tore shingles from roofs, railings from porches, blew in at least one window and knocked down trees, particularly in the area of George Washington Road, between New Castle and Slippery Rock, said meteorologist Matthew Kramar.

But based on visits to the area and radar images that didn't show any rotation to the clouds as they passed through, experts believed the damage was only gusty winds of about 65 mph, rather than a tornado like the ones that struck Celina, Ohio or near Calcutta, in Columbiana County. Two people were killed near Erie when they took shelter in a basement during a tornado warning and a flash flood struck their home, drowning them.

NWS Pittsburgh has confirmed an EF1 tornado (90mph wind max) near Calcutta, OH from Sunday eve storms. More details to come this afternoon. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 6, 2017

"From the looks of the damage and the radar, both are consistent with straight-line winds," Kramar said.

Other places that got unusually high storm damage in Beaver and Butler counties would be evaluated as teams from the Weather Service became available, he said, but officials did not believe tornadoes were responsible for damage in either county.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.