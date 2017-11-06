Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Strong winds, storm damage but no tornadoes suspected in Lawrence, Beaver, Butler counties

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
Jean Schweitzer, 79, of Erie, Pa., from left and her daughter Betsy Yochim, 55, of Harborcreek Township, Pa., are helped out of the Belle Valley Fire Department in Millcreek Township, Erie County, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, by Chris Parker, of the Millcreek Paramedic Service, following severe flooding in the area. About 100 people were rescued who were playing bingo in the social hall at the fire department. No injuries were reported. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)
A Dollar General in Celina, Ohio, suffered damage when a tornado touched down Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Matt Andrews | NBC4 Columbus
Updated 3 hours ago

There were strong, damaging winds Sunday night in Scott Township, Lawrence County, but no tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Moon.

The line of "vigorous thunderstorms" that moved through the Pittsburgh region Sunday tore shingles from roofs, railings from porches, blew in at least one window and knocked down trees, particularly in the area of George Washington Road, between New Castle and Slippery Rock, said meteorologist Matthew Kramar.

But based on visits to the area and radar images that didn't show any rotation to the clouds as they passed through, experts believed the damage was only gusty winds of about 65 mph, rather than a tornado like the ones that struck Celina, Ohio or near Calcutta, in Columbiana County. Two people were killed near Erie when they took shelter in a basement during a tornado warning and a flash flood struck their home, drowning them.

"From the looks of the damage and the radar, both are consistent with straight-line winds," Kramar said.

Other places that got unusually high storm damage in Beaver and Butler counties would be evaluated as teams from the Weather Service became available, he said, but officials did not believe tornadoes were responsible for damage in either county.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

