Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

The McRib is back — but not in Cleveland

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
The McRib returned to McDonald's for a limited time beginning Monday.
McDonald's
The McRib returned to McDonald's for a limited time beginning Monday.

Updated 2 hours ago

Once again, Pittsburgh is a better place to be than Cleveland.

In this case, if you're a fan of McDonald's McRib.

The cult-favorite barbecue pork sandwich, dressed with pickles and onions, turns 35 this year. It returned to participating McDonald's locations for a limited time beginning Monday.

It was last in restaurants in December 2016.

It's available all over Greater Pittsburgh, a spokeswoman said.

But it's not to be found anywhere in the Cleveland area, reported cleveland.com . In fact, they haven't seen the McRib since 2014.

A McDonald's spokesperson broke the bad news to Cleveland residents, explaining the sandwich is a "regional option."

If someone in Cleveland wants a McRib, they'll have to drive at least two-and-a-half hours west to Lima, the closest city it's available, according to cleveland.com.

(Pittsburgh is closer, technically speaking; perhaps they don't want to leave the state.)

They might be able to make use of the "McRib Finder" app, available for both Android and iOS phones. The app can help McRib fans find where it's available in more than 30 states.

Just not in Cleveland.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.