The McRib is back — but not in Cleveland

Once again, Pittsburgh is a better place to be than Cleveland.

In this case, if you're a fan of McDonald's McRib.

The cult-favorite barbecue pork sandwich, dressed with pickles and onions, turns 35 this year. It returned to participating McDonald's locations for a limited time beginning Monday.

It was last in restaurants in December 2016.

It's available all over Greater Pittsburgh, a spokeswoman said.

But it's not to be found anywhere in the Cleveland area, reported cleveland.com . In fact, they haven't seen the McRib since 2014.

A McDonald's spokesperson broke the bad news to Cleveland residents, explaining the sandwich is a "regional option."

If someone in Cleveland wants a McRib, they'll have to drive at least two-and-a-half hours west to Lima, the closest city it's available, according to cleveland.com.

(Pittsburgh is closer, technically speaking; perhaps they don't want to leave the state.)

They might be able to make use of the "McRib Finder" app, available for both Android and iOS phones. The app can help McRib fans find where it's available in more than 30 states.

Just not in Cleveland.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.