Authorities identify Charleroi man, 45, struck and killed by train Monday night

A 45-year-old Charleroi man was killed Monday night when he was hit by a Norfolk Southern Corp. coal train in Charleroi, authorities said.

James J. Carpenter was hit about 5 p.m. near Fifth Street and Railroad Way, the Washington County Coroner's Office said. He was pronounced dead at Monongahela Valley Hospital in nearby Carroll Township.

Carpenter was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and walking along tracks near the Fifth Street railroad crossing with his back to the train, said Jonathan Glass, public relations manager for Norfolk Southern. The railroad crew sounded the horn on the nearly 7,000-foot-long train and applied its brakes before Carpenter was hit.

The 130-car train, which had two engines, was traveling about 23 mph in an area where the track speed limit is 40 mph. The train weighed close to 18,300 tons, Glass said.

A loaded freight train traveling 40 mph can take a mile or more to stop after the brakes are applied, Glass said.

Charleroi Regional Police and Norfolk Southern Railroad police were investigating the accident. Charleroi police could not be reached for comment.

The coroner said an official cause of death will be made public after an autopsy is performed.

