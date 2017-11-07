Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Veterans Day programs planned for Flight 93 National Memorial

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
Amanda O'Neil (background, center) carries an American flag to the Flight 93 National Memorial visitor center accompanied by her husband, Dave, and Kristi Devenyi, who are all from Pittsburgh, prior to an illuminaria program held at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
Flight 93 National Memorial and a Somerset County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plan a special Veterans Day exhibit at the site near Shanksville.

The DAR Forbes Road Chapter and the national memorial will co-host “Honoring Veterans Through Their Stories,” which will be open Saturdays Nov. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the memorial's Learning Center. The memorial is located at 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown. Admission is free.

The special exhibit will focus on veterans who were among the 40 passengers and crew members — Patrick Joseph Driscoll, William Joseph Cashman, John Talignani and LeRoy Homer, Jr. — on United Flight 93 through oral histories from family and loved ones.

Volunteers from the local DAR chapter will be on hand to help explain the stories associated with the artifacts displayed in the exhibit.

Veteran and Park Ranger John Bernstiel at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 will host an outdoor program at the Memorial Plaza flagpole benches, located alongside the crash site and debris field. The program will discuss the history and meaning of Veterans Day and the stories of Flight 93 passengers and crew members who were veterans.

On Sept. 11, 2001, authorities believe four hijackers aboard Flight 93 were headed for a target in Washington, D.C., when passengers learned of the three other crashes — two at New York's Twin Towers and one at the Pentagon — attempted to retake control of the plane.

The jet crashed in a Somerset County strip mine at the site of what now is the memorial.

For more information on Flight 93 National Memorial, visit www.nps.gov/flni .

