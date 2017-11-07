Rain? Sleet? Snow? Pittsburgh saw it all on Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It actually wasn't the first snow Pittsburgh has seen this fall, but many area residents took note of the sound of sleet and the white flakes that were falling Tuesday.

A mixture of rain, snow and some sleet was seen across the region, National Weather Service meteorologist Rihaan Gangat said.

The sleet and snow was just a trace, nothing measurable, but enough that people noticed.

So excited! First snow in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/pchwWkv427 — Elsie Wang (@hahaelsie) November 7, 2017

#snow No snow, just sleet outside of Pittsburgh. Never ready for snow! — Rita Bartley (@RitaBartley4) November 7, 2017

Snow flurries in Pittsburgh! — Chase VanCuren (@cvc2370) November 7, 2017

I hate snow and rain and what does Pittsburgh do? Gives me both at the same time — Jocelyn (@JOC87M1D) November 7, 2017

It's nothing unusual for this time of year, Gangat said. And it wasn't really the first — there had been a mixture of rain and snow on Nov. 1, Gangat said.

The area will get a break from the wet weather on Wednesday, when it should be dry with no chance of any precipitation, Gangat said. Thursday will also be dry except for far north of Pittsburgh.

Light rain will change over to light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but no accumulation is expected because the ground remains warm, Gangat said. But there could be about a half-inch of accumulation around the I-80 corridor.

The coldest temperatures will be seen Saturday morning, with a low around 20 near Pittsburgh and the teens north of the city near Butler, before getting back into the low 40s.

The high temperature will then keep going up slightly, reaching 50 on Tuesday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.