Regional

Several regional road projects scheduled this week

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's announced the following road closures and restrictions in effect for this week:

Reedsdale Street, North Shore

The Reedsdale Street tunnel and ramp on the North Shore near Heinz Field is scheduled to close following Sunday's Steelers game.

The closure will occur from 2 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Friday so crews can clean and paint the tunnel ceiling and walls.

The tunnel and ramp carry traffic to the southbound Fort Duquesne Bridge, northbound Route 65 and Ridge Avenue.

Detours will be posted.

Rochester-Beaver Bridge

The Rochester-Beaver Bridge along Route 51 in Beaver County will be reduced to a single lane in the southbound direction weekdays through Dec. 22.

The lane restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete barrier repairs along the bridge in Bridgewater and Rochester boroughs.

Crews also will repair the bridge girders, which will require northbound lane restrictions along Route 65 under the bridge.

Foster Road, North Versailles

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur along Foster Road between Crooked Run Road and Diane Drive in North Versailles for drainage improvements.

The restrictions will occur 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 31.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

