Cold, snowy this week in Pittsburgh; worse weather to the north

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Much of the Pittsburgh area, including Westmoreland County and the Alle-Kiski Valley, will experience brisk temperatures and snow showers over the next several days, with heavier accumulation of snow possible in counties to the north, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday through Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a high temperature in the low 30s. The overnight temperature will dip into the mid-20s with a chance of snow.

Tuesday's forecast calls for snow showers with a possible accumulation and temperatures dropping from a high in the low 30s during the morning to the mid-20s by afternoon. The wind also is expected to pick up with gusts of up to 30 mph.

The remainder of the week will follow a similar pattern of snow showers with little or no accumulation and temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to the lower 30s.

That is expected to change Saturday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.

While the Pittsburgh area likely will escape any significant snowfall, counties to the north will be under a winter storm watch from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service reported.

The affected counties are Mercer, Venango, Forest, Clarion and Jefferson, which include the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney and Brookville.

The storm watch calls for heavy lake effect snow, which means there is a potential for a large amount of snowfall in only a few hours. Total snow accumulation of 6 inches is expected with more in some areas.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

