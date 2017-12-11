Butchers keep busy through close of deer firearms season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer firearms season came to a close Saturday, but packers and processors like Dan McKruit of McKruit's Custom Meat Cutting in Butler County still have some hard work ahead of them.

The crew at McKruit's will spend the next week rearranging and flavoring deer meat and producing products like deer bologna, deer hotdogs and deer sausage, McKruit said. An abundance of big bucks taken this year resulted in about 50 animals coming through the shop for mounting, too.

Numbers were up a bit this season — as promised, according to predictions from the state Game Commission in November — and McKruit said he's noticed more hunters participating in programs like Hunters Sharing the Harvest, which donates meat to local food banks.

“It seems like it's up pretty good on the donations,” McKruit said.

Though official tallies are not yet available, donations to Hunters Sharing the Harvest appear to be up across the state, said Executive Director John Plowman.

“We're very grateful for the support of the public and to the hunters this past year,” Plowman said, adding that a record 120,000 pounds of meat were donated last year.

In fall 2016, hunters across the state harvested 333,254 deer — 149,460 bucks and 183,794 antlerless deer, the second-largest harvest in the state since antler restrictions were implemented in 2002, according to the Game Commission.

Hunters started this year's firearms season with high hopes as deer biologists predicted a favorable harvest, made possible by last year's massive acorn crop and mild winter.

About 25 percent of the harvest typically comes on opening day, this year taking place on Nov. 27.

“First weekend we usually get quite a few drop-offs,” said Kirstie Harding of George's Wild Game Processing in Elizabeth, adding that the last day of the season usually brings another surge in drop-offs. The haul was about average this year, she said.

“It seems like this year has been a pretty good success,” said Mark Zimmerman, owner of Hoffer's Ligonier Valley Packing. He noted that favorable weather and a healthy deer herd might have attracted more hunters.

“We're not overwhelmed, but we have done as many as we've done since 2010,” Zimmerman said.

Across the state in Wyoming County, some butchers were busy up to the close of the season this weekend.

“It was quite busy, especially on Saturday,” said Scott Wright, co-owner of Wright's Cut-Up Deer Processing in Monroe Township. The small, family-run operation can store only a few dozen deer at a time. They process between 300 and 400 deer from October to the end of archery season, he said.

“The last day, we stopped taking deer by 10 o'clock in the morning because we got so many,” he said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.