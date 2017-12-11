Gas prices down, but higher prices forecast for 2018

According to GasBuddy, per-gallon gasoline prices on Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh have ranged widely over the last five years:

The average price of gasoline in the Pittsburgh area has come down about 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, but prices are significantly higher than they were a year ago, and higher prices are expected in 2018, according to GasBuddy and its survey of 731 gas outlets.

The price for a gallon of was averaging $2.79 on Monday. That's about 36 cents per gallon, or about 15 percent, higher than the same day a year ago.

On the bright side, the price per gallon is 5.4 cents lower than a month ago.

Nationally, the average price has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.45. The national average has decreased 11.2 cents per gallon during the last month but is 23.9 cents per gallon higher than this day a year ago.

"With the exception of some Great Lakes states where prices tend to be volatile, average gas prices moved lower in nearly the entire country in the last week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Thank a large build in gasoline inventories and gasoline demand numbers that have finally seen a reprieve from levels that were more consistent with summer months than autumn.

"With OPEC extending its oil production cuts, there is solid evidence that U.S. oil producers will fill in at least some of the void with rig counts remaining strong," he said. "As the focus continues to broaden beyond the rest of the year, motorists who found this year's gas prices high may want to begin setting aside some additional funds for next year as all signs continue to point to higher prices than this year."

