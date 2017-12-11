Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Near miss when van passes stopped school bus in Jefferson Township

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 12:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

State police in Butler are investigating an incident last week in which a van was recorded passing a stopped school bus, moments before two small children cross the road in front of the bus.

The incident happened on Neupert Road in Jefferson Township just outside of Saxonburg on Thursday afternoon, said John Risch, a dispatch manager for bus contractor W.L. Roenigk.

The van belongs to Consolidated Communications, a broadband and business communications provider, company spokeswoman Jennifer Spaude said Monday.

Two South Butler County School District elementary students were getting off the bus at the stop. They were not hurt, Risch said.

Cameras on Justin Castilyn's house captured the incident. The children are his step-children.

The video shows the full-sized school bus stopped with its flashing lights on, and a commercial van driving right past the bus despite its warning lights.

The two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, are seen emerging from the side of the bus and crossing in front of it immediately after the van goes by.

"Unfortunately, this is a daily occurrence," Risch said. "People do not pay attention to stopped buses unloading children anymore.

"We're fortunate this was caught on video," he said.

There were no cameras on the bus, Risch said. Whether or not school buses are equipped with cameras is up to school districts.

Castilyn credited the bus driver with averting a tragedy by hitting his horn, and stopping his step-kids from potentially being struck by the van. He wants the van driver punished, and to increase awareness.

"That driver slowed down... then sped right up," he said in an e-mail. "Had that bus driver not laid on the horn, my little buddy that was on the road may not have noticed the van coming."

Risch said he had not spoken with the driver, and could not comment on his actions.

"Everything has been turned over to the state police in Butler," Risch said. "They're investigating."

Spaude said Consolidated is also investigating the incident.

"We are in contact with the bus company and the state police and working through the the process to investigate the matter," she said.

Spaude would not comment on any actions being taken against the driver, calling it an employee personnel matter.

"We take safe driving very seriously," she said.

South Butler County spokeswoman Jenny Webb said equipping buses with cameras is something the school board and its transportation committee would have to discuss.

Prior to this incident, having cameras on school buses had not been seriously considered, she said.

"That's certainly something that will be part of a discussion moving forward," she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.