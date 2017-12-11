Near miss when van passes stopped school bus in Jefferson Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Butler are investigating an incident last week in which a van was recorded passing a stopped school bus, moments before two small children cross the road in front of the bus.

The incident happened on Neupert Road in Jefferson Township just outside of Saxonburg on Thursday afternoon, said John Risch, a dispatch manager for bus contractor W.L. Roenigk.

The van belongs to Consolidated Communications, a broadband and business communications provider, company spokeswoman Jennifer Spaude said Monday.

Two South Butler County School District elementary students were getting off the bus at the stop. They were not hurt, Risch said.

Cameras on Justin Castilyn's house captured the incident. The children are his step-children.

The video shows the full-sized school bus stopped with its flashing lights on, and a commercial van driving right past the bus despite its warning lights.

The two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, are seen emerging from the side of the bus and crossing in front of it immediately after the van goes by.

"Unfortunately, this is a daily occurrence," Risch said. "People do not pay attention to stopped buses unloading children anymore.

"We're fortunate this was caught on video," he said.

There were no cameras on the bus, Risch said. Whether or not school buses are equipped with cameras is up to school districts.

Castilyn credited the bus driver with averting a tragedy by hitting his horn, and stopping his step-kids from potentially being struck by the van. He wants the van driver punished, and to increase awareness.

"That driver slowed down... then sped right up," he said in an e-mail. "Had that bus driver not laid on the horn, my little buddy that was on the road may not have noticed the van coming."

Risch said he had not spoken with the driver, and could not comment on his actions.

"Everything has been turned over to the state police in Butler," Risch said. "They're investigating."

Spaude said Consolidated is also investigating the incident.

"We are in contact with the bus company and the state police and working through the the process to investigate the matter," she said.

Spaude would not comment on any actions being taken against the driver, calling it an employee personnel matter.

"We take safe driving very seriously," she said.

South Butler County spokeswoman Jenny Webb said equipping buses with cameras is something the school board and its transportation committee would have to discuss.

Prior to this incident, having cameras on school buses had not been seriously considered, she said.

"That's certainly something that will be part of a discussion moving forward," she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.