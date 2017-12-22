No twofers for Catholics on Christmas: Church members must attend Mass Sunday, Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fact that Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year is a liturgical anomaly that may require more, not less, church attendance for Catholics.

Sunday and Monday have separate Mass obligations — Sunday as a regular day of worship and Monday as the Christmas holy day, said the Rev. Michael Sikon, director of the Diocese of Greensburg Office for Worship.

Attending Mass once on Sunday evening does not fulfill the dual obligation, he said.

A Mass scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday or later can be applied to the Christmas holy day obligation. To fulfill the Sunday obligation, the faithful must attend Mass Saturday evening or Sunday before 4 p.m., Sikon said.

