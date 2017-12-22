Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

No twofers for Catholics on Christmas: Church members must attend Mass Sunday, Monday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
A traditional creche is set up at Holy Family Catholic Church on Second Street in West Newton as Christmas Day fast approaches. Holy Family will offer a Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. and a Christmas Day mass at 10:30 a.m.
William S. Zirkle | Trib Total Media
A traditional creche is set up at Holy Family Catholic Church on Second Street in West Newton as Christmas Day fast approaches. Holy Family will offer a Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. and a Christmas Day mass at 10:30 a.m.

The fact that Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year is a liturgical anomaly that may require more, not less, church attendance for Catholics.

Sunday and Monday have separate Mass obligations — Sunday as a regular day of worship and Monday as the Christmas holy day, said the Rev. Michael Sikon, director of the Diocese of Greensburg Office for Worship.

Attending Mass once on Sunday evening does not fulfill the dual obligation, he said.

A Mass scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday or later can be applied to the Christmas holy day obligation. To fulfill the Sunday obligation, the faithful must attend Mass Saturday evening or Sunday before 4 p.m., Sikon said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

