Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Cash-strapped state giving $1 million to Nutting-owned Seven Springs, Hidden Valley

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
Bob Nutting
Bob Nutting

Updated 20 hours ago

After borrowing $1.5 billion to balance its budget, Pennsylvania is giving $1 million in tax dollars to two resorts owned by the Nutting family.

A state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant that's nominally going to Seven Springs Borough will be used to build two multi-purpose event centers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort.

“This funding is crucial to jobs, economic development and promoting tourism expansion in the Laurel Highlands,” Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin, said in a news release .

“This is the kind of project that will pay dividends in our community for years to come with the expanded jobs and tourism in our region,” said Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin.

Neither legislative office responded to emails asking for details on how many jobs the grant is supposed to create. A spokeswoman for the resorts couldn't be reached for comment.

The Nuttings also own the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ogden Newspapers.

The RACP program is handled by the budget office, which is inside the governor's office instead of the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

The purpose of the program is to fund projects “that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs,” according to the budget office's website .

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.