$300M Powerball jackpot, lottery-scratcher stocking stuffers spur holiday hopes for riches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

5. Dec. 11, 2013 — $122.9 million annuity or $68.37 million cash, split by David and Erica Harrig of Nebraska and Maureen and Stephen Hinckley of Massachussetts

3. Dec. 8, 2004 — $171.4 million annuity or $93.43 million cash, WLT Trust Pennsylvania, including Florence Ayers of Harmony, Butler County; James Ayers of Mars, Butler County; and Sharon Kreindel of Beechwood, Ohio

2. Dec. 31, 2003 — $221.5 million annuity or $120.3 million cash, split by Lisa Ensor of York County, Pennsylvania and Norman and Deanna Shue of South Carolina

Here are 10 of the largest Powerball jackpots won during the month of December:

Note: This story will be updated with the winning Powerball numbers shortly after 11 p.m.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 for a $300 million jackpot were: 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and Powerball 25, Power Play 2X.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday for a $253 million jackpot were: 1, 20, 30, 33, 42; Mega Ball 16; Megaplier 4X.

Morty Reyes shrugged and smiled when reminded of the abysmal odds — 1 in 292 million — that he had of winning Saturday's $300 million Powerball jackpot.

Reyes, 59, of Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood buys lottery tickets nearly every day for himself, his wife and his in-laws. He said that even if their numbers never hit, they enjoy going through the day with that sliver of hope that their lives could change while watching the drawing on TV that night.

“I'd quit my job tomorrow,” said Reyes, adding that he'd probably splurge on a Rolls-Royce and his family. “Just sit back and take it easy.”

“I'd do the same thing,” chimed in Dinesh Patel, owner and manager at Quick Stop in Lawrenceville, as he sold Powerball tickets to Reyes and several other customers hoping for an early Christmas bonus.

Between last-minute shopping jaunts and prepping for holiday meals and guests, optimistic patrons like Reyes piled into convenience stores across Western Pennsylvania on Friday and Saturday to purchase Powerball tickets and lottery scratchers to share with loved ones as gifts and stocking stuffers.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot climbed to $300 million if disbursed via annual payments, or $191.1 million as a cash prize.

If someone wins, they could claim one of the biggest payouts ever made during the winter holiday season.

Among Pennsylvanians who have made Powerball history this time of year: On Dec. 21, 2012, Roger Custer of Bucks County claimed a $33.1 million cash prize after accidentally carrying the winning ticket in his pocket on a five-day hunting trip. On New Year's Eve in 2003, Lisa Ensor of York County split a $221.5 million jackpot with Norman and Deanna Shue of South Carolina.

On Christmas Day in 2002, West Virginia construction company executive Andrew “Jack” Whittaker won $314.9 million — at the time the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won by a single ticket. Since choosing the $113 million payout option and donating more than 10 percent of his winnings to charity, Whittaker has been robbed several times, sued for gambling losses and endured a series of personal tragedies .

The last big Powerball winner was Louisiana attorney Jean C. Breaux Jr., who opted for a $119.5 million lump-sum payout after winning a $191 million jackpot on Oct. 25.

In spring 2016, Patel sold a pint of milk and a $5 ticket to a regular Quick Stop customer who won a $1.4 million prize. Patel's store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Patel said the winner soon retired from his job at a Strip District tool shop and bought a new house, but he still swings by the Quick Stop every now and then to tell him, “This lucky spot changed my life.”

The Powerball odds aren't in anyone's favor. Each ticket has a one in 292.2 million chance at winning.

In comparison, you have a one in 1.08 million chance at being struck by lightning this year; one in 1.6 million chance of dying from a meteorite; and one in 3.75 million chance of being killed by a shark, Fortune reports . Hitting three consecutive holes in one on the golf course? Still far more likely, at one in 156.25 million.

Based on Patel's observations, whether customers go the auto-pick route or choose their own numbers when buying a lottery ticket “really doesn't matter.”

“Right time, right place, right person — that's the best shot,” Patel said.

Scott Davis, 38, of Verona said he typically spends $30 to $40 a day playing lottery numbers and scratchers. He bought a few tickets from a digital kiosk at a Sheetz in Monroeville on Friday. What would he do with $300 million?

“I'd probably give it to my wife to let her do what she wanted to do with it,” Davis said.

Patel plays nearly every day, too.

“If you're not playing, there are no chances to win,” Patel said shortly after doling out $500 in prize money to a customer who bought a $5 scratcher ticket on Friday. “So I give it a shot. We'll see what happens.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.