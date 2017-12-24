White Christmas appears to be on the way

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a good likelihood the ground will be white with snow on Christmas morning in the Pittsburgh region, according to the National Weather Service.

"We're going to see flurries at least," said meteorologist John Darnley.

Varying amounts are predicted from Allegheny County into the Laurel Highlands ridges, but it appears widespread snow could begin falling Sunday night, Darnley said.

"We're looking for about an inch in Allegheny County," he said.

There is a 100 percent chance of snow at 9 p.m. there, Darnley said. In the ridges and northern counties, between 3 and 5 inches is predicted, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Those counties and areas — including Indiana and the eastern parts of Westmoreland and Fayette — are under a winter weather advisory until noon Monday.

In addition to the snow, winds will begin to pick up, which may cause some visibility issues for travelers.

Temperatures will take a nosedive for the rest of the week after a high of 39 degrees on Sunday. Highs are predicted to be in the 20s.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.