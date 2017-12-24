Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

White Christmas appears to be on the way

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
A pedestrian walks around the diamond in Ligonier during the region's first snow on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A pedestrian walks around the diamond in Ligonier during the region's first snow on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Updated 5 hours ago

There's a good likelihood the ground will be white with snow on Christmas morning in the Pittsburgh region, according to the National Weather Service.

"We're going to see flurries at least," said meteorologist John Darnley.

Varying amounts are predicted from Allegheny County into the Laurel Highlands ridges, but it appears widespread snow could begin falling Sunday night, Darnley said.

"We're looking for about an inch in Allegheny County," he said.

There is a 100 percent chance of snow at 9 p.m. there, Darnley said. In the ridges and northern counties, between 3 and 5 inches is predicted, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Those counties and areas — including Indiana and the eastern parts of Westmoreland and Fayette — are under a winter weather advisory until noon Monday.

In addition to the snow, winds will begin to pick up, which may cause some visibility issues for travelers.

Temperatures will take a nosedive for the rest of the week after a high of 39 degrees on Sunday. Highs are predicted to be in the 20s.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.