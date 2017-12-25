Christmas brings more than an inch of snow to Pittsburgh region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Western Pennsylvania woke up to a White Christmas, with 1 to 2 inches of snow falling across much of the region.

The National Weather Service recorded 1.6 inches of snow at its office in Moon Township, meteorologist Mike Fries said.

“The bigger amounts are way up in the mountains” in West Virginia, Fries said.

The next chance of snow is Thursday night, but Fries said there probably won't be any significant accumulation.

Temperatures will hover in the low 20s and teens for much of the week.

“We're in a prolonged period of pretty cold air here,” Fries said.