Regional

Pittsburgh-area temperatures to stay in 20s or lower for the rest of 2017

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 6:51 a.m.
Ice builds-up along the North Shore as temperatures with the wind-chill hover around zero degrees, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
The snow and cold welcomed as a “white Christmas” will likely linger like an unwanted fruitcake, as the National Weather Service predicts a stretch of unseasonably low temperatures lasting into the New Year.

Cold, Canadian air will keep pouring into the Pittsburgh region this week, keeping daily highs in the 20s and the lows in the teens and single digits, with wind chills pushing the “feel” as low as minus 15, said John Darnley, meteorologist at the weather service office in Moon Township.

While cold winds sent a chill through Christmas Day celebrations in Western Pennsylvania, The Associated Press reported that wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour in Eastern Pennsylvania forced the cancellation of the annual Christmas Day re-enactment of George Washington's 1776 night crossing of the Delaware River to march on Trenton, N.J.

It's unclear whether conditions will improve in time for the region's first annual Polar Bear Plunge in the Yough River at Connellsville on Jan. 1.

“We don't see any break in the temperatures until Friday, and that's only going to bring us up to about 25,” Darnley said. “Then there's another system right behind that will bring us right back down to the teens for the beginning of next week.”

Conditions will be mostly dry, with the next chance for snowfall Thursday night into Friday.

PennDOT officials were urging caution for drivers, since road salt loses its effectiveness at temperatures below 15 degrees, said Yasmeen Manyisha, safety spokeswoman for PennDOT District 11. Pre-treating roads before a storm with salty brine also doesn't help when it's that cold, she said.

“We remind the traveling public to drive cautious and abide by the speed limit during the low temperature times, because it is possible for a small wet patch to freeze or re-freeze, turning into black ice,” Manyisha said.

The normal temperatures for this time of year range from highs in the upper 30s to lows in the mid-20s, Darnley said. The record low for Dec. 26 was minus 6, set in 1983.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

