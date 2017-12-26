Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Erie sees record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
heathersviews via Instagram
A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Erie International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, during a record-shattering two-day snowfall that saw the city get 53 inches of snow in 30 hours.
A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Erie International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, during a record-shattering two-day snowfall that saw the city get 53 inches of snow in 30 hours.

Updated 47 minutes ago

OK, this is taking "White Christmas" a bit too far.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported the lake-effect snowfall that inundated Erie over the weekend and Christmas — and continues to fall — can now count itself as the most intense in Pennsylvania history.

Erie received 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, not only breaking the all-time city Christmas record of 11 inches but also breaking the all-time daily snowfall record, which was 20 inches on Nov. 22, 1956.

From midnight to 6 a.m. today, Erie received another 19 inches, making the storm total 53 inches, far and away the highest two-day total in Pennsylvania history. The previous record was 44 inches in Morgantown, Pa., From March 20-21, 1958.

Some more tidbits from the National Weather Service:

• The 34 inches in 24 hours also was more than the highest three-day snowfall in Erie history — 30.2 inches from Dec. 29-31, 2002.

• It fell just shy of the highest seven-day total of 39.8 inches set from Dec. 27, 2001 to Jan. 2, 2002.

• December 2017 has been the snowiest month in Erie's history, with 73 inches (and counting). The previous record was 66.9 inches in December 1989.

• 53 inches also beats Erie's previous 13-day snowfall record of 52.8 inches from Dec. 31, 1998 to Jan. 12, 1999.

The city of Erie declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning , GoErie.com reported.

It won't stop there.

The National Weather Service, which has a lake-effect snow warning ongoing through 4 p.m. Wednesday, is calling for an additional 8 to 16 inches of snow around Erie, falling at rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some cases.

Check out some images of the madness:

So big. #ForgettingWhatSunshineFeelsLike

A post shared by Heather Hermen (@heathersviews) on

