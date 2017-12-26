Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Name of woman killed in Washington County Christmas Day fire released

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
A person died in a fire in Cokeburg, Washington County, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
WPXI
A person died in a fire in Cokeburg, Washington County, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

COKEBURG, Pa. — Authorities have released the name of an elderly woman killed in a Christmas Day fire in a home in western Pennsylvania.

The Washington County coroner's office says 84-year-old Marguerite Pasqualucci was pronounced dead at her Cokeburg home. Rulings on the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Fire crews were called to a home in Cokeburg just after 3 p.m. Monday. The borough's first assistant fire chief, Dave Lambert, told The (Washington) Observer-Reporter that an elderly man got out of the home with the aid of a neighbor, but the woman was trapped in a back bedroom by heavy flames.

The man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.