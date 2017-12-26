Somerset County authorities continue looking for missing man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities in Somerset County are continuing their search for a man who has been missing since Saturday in the vicinity of Confluence.

State police in Somerset said Tuesday that it remains unknown whether 54-year-old Scott R. Clevenger of Ursina was intoxicated or injured during the course of the incident that was reported at 8:33 a.m. Saturday.

Clevenger was reported missing by an ex-girlfriend, police said. She told police that she last had contact with him at 4:55 a.m. Saturday, when he telephoned her saying he needed help.

The woman told police that she searched an area of Humbert Road in Confluence where Clevenger told her to get him. She told police that his phone is no longer working.

Police determined that Clevenger had been at a bar with a friend and his car had broken down on Coalflesh Road near Confluence. Police interviewed the friend, who told police he could not remember where they went or what happened after they left the bar.

Police and volunteer firefighters have searched several areas but haven't been able to locate Clevenger, troopers said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-445-4104.

