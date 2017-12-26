Game Commission: Conservation Officers are Game Wardens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What's in a name?

According to the state's Game Commission there is at least something to a name, and, as of Jan. 1, the commission's Conservation Officers will be known as State Game Wardens.

According to Executive Director Bryan Burhans, changing the name of the commission's law enforcement officers will more closely reflect the work those women and men actually do.

“The job titles previously used to describe our field officers — game protector and wildlife conservation officer — didn't fully identify their unique and diverse responsibilities. The goal here is to more clearly identify our officers and their purpose. We believe ‘state game warden' will help communicate this,” Burhans said in a press release.

Burhan said that the term ‘warden' is already understood by the public and is the oldest title for those who serve wildlife in a law enforcement capacity.

Conservation Officers have been called as such since 1987, when Pennsylvania's Game and Wildlife Code was reconsolidated.

While wildlife law enforcement is a primary role for Conservation Officers, they also work to educate hunters and wildlife enthusiasts throughout the year.

Game Wardens, as they will be called with the new year, are also sworn peace officers with statewide law enforcement authority, trained and equipped like any other police officers.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.