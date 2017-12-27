Pa. National Guard members helping Erie residents dig out from record snowfall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to Erie, where a record-breaking 60 inches of snow fell between Sunday night and Tuesday evening.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 21 troops have been placed on state active duty to help residents dealing with the snow.

High clearance, all-terrain military vehicles are helping local agencies in Erie with emergency responses and safety and wellness checks, according to a news release. A liaison has been assigned to help the county's emergency operations center.

"Our National Guard members are trained to assist the citizens of our commonwealth during severe winter storms like Erie is experiencing right now," Wolf said in a news release. "We are very fortunate that they live and work in our communities and are able to mobilize on short notice in order to provide the manpower and equipment needed in northwestern PA."

According to the National Weather Service, 5 feet of snow fell between 7 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 34 inches of snow fell on Monday, breaking a previous single-day record of 20 inches set in 1956.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard also were dispatched in January 2016 after hundreds of motorists were stranded on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood after Winter Storm Jonas barrelled through the region. The highway was closed in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood.

With an additional 3.5' of snow at the Erie, PA airport as of 5PM, this brings the two day (12/25-26) total up to 58' and the storm total (From 7PM Christmas Eve thru 5PM 12/26) up to 60.0'. Heavy snow continues to fall. Here is a look at some of the records. #pawx pic.twitter.com/BN5txOpByZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

