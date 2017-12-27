Here's what Erie looks like after 5 feet of snow in 3 days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The flakes were still falling Wednesday morning in and around Erie, where a disaster emergency declaration was in placed after about 60 inches of snow had fallen since Dec. 23.

A lake-effect snow warning was set to expire later this afternoon.

Emergency management coordinator Dale Robinson says that will allow officials to bring in some National Guard resources with forecasters predicting more snow Wednesday.

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

If you need to know what that much snow looks like, here are some images emerging from the Erie area.

Yep, those are cars in there. We have seen 58 inches of snow since yesterday #Erie #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/P6tH5E2TK9 — David Wolter (@DavidWolter1) December 27, 2017

Snow outside of rectory door to my garage- 60 inches of snow here in Erie PA!!!! pic.twitter.com/jPTEzitIyL — Fr. Larry Richards (@FrLarryRichards) December 27, 2017

When 4 feet of snow is too much for the plows to handle...it is time for the heavy artillery. Our rebuilt @JohnDeere dozer getting some work in yesteday and this morning in Erie, PA...but damn it's cold on this thing. Need to buy a cab. pic.twitter.com/krZXNoteIn — Justin Sudo (@JustinSudo) December 27, 2017

Yes, it's horrible. This is my car! pic.twitter.com/nvBIb7ve5h — Cheri Veith (@Cheriveith1) December 26, 2017

At least someone is enjoying the snow. pic.twitter.com/sZHUav11sU — Ange Stolarski (@AngeDigange) December 27, 2017

60 inches down, a few more to go #EriePA pic.twitter.com/RvvHWcdcv7 — Leslie Rich (@LeslieNRich1) December 27, 2017

The Associated Press contributed.