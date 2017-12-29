What you read: TribLIVE's most popular stories of 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were gut-wrenching stories, heart-breaking moments, sports controversies and snow like we've never seen.

The most-popular stories on TribLIVE.com in 2017 spanned a variety of topics, within our area and outside it.

Here are TribLIVE's most popular stories from the past year.

A burned casserole

The headline : Police: Frazer woman killed husband after arguing over burned casserole

The date: Feb. 28, 2017

The summary: A Frazer woman charged with killing her husband Monday night claimed he shot himself when she called 911, police say in court documents. But police say Teresa Drum, 38, did not call 911 until after sending a picture of her husband's dead body to a friend and taking a shower to "rinse off." Allegheny County Police charged Teresa Drum with criminal homicide in the death of her husband, Dennis Drum Sr., 42.

800 block of Crawford Run Road in Frazer. Photo by the Tribune-Review's Louis B. Ruediger

A tough call

The headline : No exceptions: Gateway School Board says first-grader must leave district

The date: Feb. 1, 2017

The summary: When Gateway first-grader Kamdyn Biddle's father died in September, her mother wanted her to remain at Cleveland Steward Elementary School. After all, Katy Biddle concluded, her daughter had made friends there and was meeting daily with a guidance counselor. The death of Kamdyn's father from a brain disease was traumatic enough for the girl; Biddle wanted to keep her daily school routine normal. But Biddle went to stay with family in Murrysville, as it was difficult to remain in the Monroeville home where her husband died and she needed help caring for her 9-month-old twins. The Gateway School Board, however, ruled last week that Kamdyn can no longer attend Steward.

Facebook photos

A tragic loss

The headline : Rookie New Kensington officer, Brian Shaw, slain at traffic stop

The date: Nov. 17, 2017

The summary: New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw, who was hired in June, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in New Kensington. Shaw was shot when he pulled over an SUV along Leishman Avenue. A foot pursuit ensued and shots were fired. There was a three-day manhunt that led to the arrest of suspected gunman Rahmael Holt.

Officers respond to New Kensington, where rookie cop Brian Shaw was shot and killed. Photo by the Tribune-Review's Dan Speicher

A rare catch

The headline : Armstrong County fisherman gets rare catch in Allegheny River

The date: July 13, 2017

The summary: It sure doesn't look like anything you'd expect to find in the river. Fisherman Aaron Thompson posted pictures of himself with his catch on the Steel City Anglers Facebook group. According to his post, he caught it Tuesday morning. Most of those commenting on his post were saying that what he caught was a paddlefish. Andy Shiels, director of the state Bureau of Fisheries, confirmed it was a paddlefish — and a "big" one at that.

Aaron Thompson and his paddlefish. Facebook photo

A deadly night

The headline : Snapchat video shows women drinking before deadly Bethel Park crash

The date: July 25, 2017

The summary: Snapchat video taken before a crash that killed three young women and critically injured a fourth in Bethel Park early Tuesday show that at least three of the women spent their last hours drinking at a bar and in the car in which they were riding. The Snapchat story — a series of photos and videos that users can continually add to and that disappear after 24 hours — ran about 10 minutes long. Three of the women — Bianca Herwig, Paige Smith and Brooke Molnar — appear in an SUV early in the video. Smith is driving, Molnar is riding in the passenger seat and Herwig's in back.

Facebook photos

A maligned ruling

The headline : NFL contradicts itself in calling Steelers' overturned touchdown vs. Patriots incomplete

The date: Dec. 18, 2017

The summary: In explaining why Jesse James did not score the touchdown that he — and just about everyone watching the Steelers-Patriots game that saw the Steelers ultimately lose 27-24 — thought he scored, NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron explained that Ben Roethlisberger's completed pass to James was incomplete.

The video is an explanation from @NFL SVP of Officiating Al Riveron on the reversal at the end of the #NEvsPIT game. pic.twitter.com/hm5EeoZTER — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 18, 2017

A heart-wrenching conclusion

The headline : Body of missing Duquesne grad student Dakota James found in Ohio River

The date: March 7, 2017

The summary: The six-week search for missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James ended when police pulled his body from the Ohio River near Neville Island. James had been missing since a night out with coworkers Jan. 25. Security footage shows some of his movements upon parting ways with friends, but the trail went cold at Fort Duquesne Boulevard, police said.

Submitted photo

A community in mourning

The headline : Burrell community mourns loss of beloved teacher

The date: Aug. 15, 2017

The summary: The unexpected loss of longtime middle school teacher Sharon Regoli Ciferno gripped the Burrell community. Ciferno, 50, of Lower Burrell died as a result of the injuries she suffered when she accidentally fell off a balcony Aug. 4 during a vacation. Ciferno's brother, David Regoli, said his sister was on a trip with her daughter and two other people in California and had decided to spend a few days in Mexico as part of the trip. He said she was sitting on a balcony when she lost her balance and fell. She was rushed back to the United States to a San Diego hospital, where she died.

A rivalry stoked

The headline : Rossi: Capitals' Ovechkin is real culprit in Crosby injury, and NHL must punish him

The date: May 2, 2017

The summary: The Capitals' Matt Niskanen injured Sidney Crosby during their Eastern Conference second-round playoff matchup, but Alex Ovechkin was the real culprit in the NHL's best player unceremoniously getting knocked out of the playoffs for a bit.

Sidney Crosby is hit in the head by Matt Niskanen after being taken out by Alex Ovechkin

A troubling history

The headline : Pitt murder victim sought PFA against ex-boyfriend last month

The summary: University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet, who was found dead in an Oakland home, had filed a protection from abuse order last month against her former boyfriend, Greensburg' Matthew Darby, whom she called controlling and abusive.

Matthey Darby and Alina Sheykhet

A Super plunge

The headline : Mario Lemieux plunges into Sidney Crosby's pool during Cup party

The summary: We know the Stanley Cup ended up at the bottom of his pool in the early 1990s, but this time it was Mario Lemieux's time to be at the bottom of a pool. Video emerged of a Stanley Cup celebration party at Sidney Crosby's house at which Super Mario jumped into Crosby's pool fully clothed.

Mario Lemieux jumping into Sidney Crosby's pool fully clothed. Let the summer of Stanley Cup celebrations begin. pic.twitter.com/0sZondids8 — Michael (@M_Shel6) June 13, 2017

A record snowfall

The headline : Erie sees record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours

The summary: Erie got slammed with 34 inches of snow on Christmas and another 19 inches over a six-hour span the following morning. In all, the city got more than 60 inches of snow in three days from relentless lake-effect bands that pounded the region.