One year after death Carrie Fisher remembered with #CarrieOnForever
Updated 9 hours ago
One year after the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as the rebel General Princess Leia Organa Solo, and twitter users are taking the time to remember the actress and author for her years as a role model for girls everywhere with the hastag #CarrieOnForever.
I will continue to strive to be as strong and sassy as you were #CarrieOnForever— Sophie (@zosia_bow) December 27, 2017
It's been a year since we lost one of the most amazing people on Earth. Miss you Carrie #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/M1NraWayDt— Jacob Strunk (@jstrunk2020) December 27, 2017
I wasn't going to post anything about it, just retweet, but today, I really miss my beloved Space Mom. #CarrieOnForever— Lief Brandgard (@LBrandgard) December 27, 2017
Some users have been mourning throughout the year following Fisher's Dec. 27, 2017 death from being, according to the death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, "drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."
My phone wallpaper for a year now. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/RLvzDojFhV— MaYuletide (@mayusteapot) December 27, 2017
She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. #CarrieOnForever— Ellie Jay (@ellingtonsmiles) December 27, 2017
Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary had to get involved, posting the definition of princess.
Among the meanings of 'princess': - a woman having sovereign power- a female member of a royal family- a woman of high standing in her profession #CarrieOnForever https://t.co/OXEo6q86Cm— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 27, 2017
Her costar, Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, paid tribute to his Jedi sibling.
Mark Hamill pays 'tribute' to Carrie Fisher's career: 'We will never stop missing her.' #CarrieOnForever #LastJedi pic.twitter.com/60sqEdvQmH— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 27, 2017
