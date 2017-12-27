Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
One year after death Carrie Fisher remembered with #CarrieOnForever

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
One year after the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as the rebel General Princess Leia Organa Solo, and twitter users are taking the time to remember the actress and author for her years as a role model for girls everywhere with the hastag #CarrieOnForever.

Some users have been mourning throughout the year following Fisher's Dec. 27, 2017 death from being, according to the death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, "drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."

Even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary had to get involved, posting the definition of princess.

Her costar, Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, paid tribute to his Jedi sibling.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

