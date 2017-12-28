Somerset police find $6K worth of stolen showerheads, faucets in man's apartment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When investigators located an elusive Somerset man this month, they found $6,000 worth of items taken from a kitchen and bath business in his apartment, according to police.

The items — ranging from shower heads and faucets to a rug and a hutch — apparently had been taken from the business in the same North Center Avenue building as his apartment, said Somerset police Chief Randy Cox.

Police made the discovery earlier this month when picking up Brandon Berkebile, 25, on an unrelated bench warrant for failing to appear for a hearing. The apparent theft is under investigation and Berkebile has not been charged with a crime in connection with the items police said they found in his apartment.

While serving the warrant, police found Berkebile hiding in a storage room used by the kitchen and bath business. The owner of that business recognized items in Berkebile's apartment and reported that about $3,200 worth of items were missing from the storage area, including tools and a stereo system, police said.

Berkebile has been at the Somerset County Jail since Dec. 18, according to online court records.

