Regional

DEP fines Canonsburg gas company for drilling violations in Greene County

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:06 a.m.



The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined Canonsburg-based CNX Gas $433,000 for drilling violations at four well sites in Greene County.

The penalties stem from a long-term DEP investigation into groundwater and surface water impacts to areas including Jacobs Run and one of its tributaries, west of Rogersville.

Violations included:

• Failure to properly control, dispose and collect flowback and drilling fluids.

• Failure to maintain containment during drilling and hydraulic fracturing activities.

• Unauthorized disposal of residual waste.

• Unauthorized discharge of industrial waste into the waters of the commonwealth.

• Failure to maintain erosion and sedimentation best management practices (BMPs) in accordance with the associated permit.

• Failure to implement effective BMPs to minimize erosion and sedimentation.

• Failure to maintain alternate waste storage practices requested by CNX and approved by DEP.

“If incidents occur, it is incumbent on the operator to promptly address the cause, remediate the site, and prevent a reoccurrence,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a release. “DEP inspectors and investigators work diligently to ensure that safeguards are in place and operators are held accountable if they fail.”

DEP officials said the affected sites have been remediated including cleanup of impacted soil, ground and surface water.

CNX operates 309 wells, according to fracking data collection website FrackTrack.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

