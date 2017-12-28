Police officers killed in line of duty reaches four-year low

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2017 fell to its lowest level in four years, and firearm-related deaths dropped 33 percent, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

As of Thursday, 128 law enforcement officers across the country had been killed on the job this year, according to the organization. That is down 10 percent from last year's total of 143.

“After three consecutive years of rising deaths in the law enforcement profession, this year's decline offered some encouraging news,” said Craig Floyd, director of the organization. “Sadly, though, the 128 officers who lost their lives in 2017 remind us that public safety comes at a very steep price.”

This year's total includes 25-year-old New Kensington officer Brian Shaw, who was gunned down after attempting to pull over an SUV on Nov. 17. Police said a passenger in the SUV, Rahmael Holt, 29, bailed out of the SUV and ran. Shaw chased after Holt, who opened fire on the officer and fatally shot him in the chest, police said. Holt was arrested after a three-day manhunt. His attorney argued this month that Holt was not the shooter.

Pennsylvania's only other line-of-duty death this year was state Trooper Michael Paul Stewart III, who was killed in an early-morning crash in Ligonier in July. Stewart, 26, was headed south on Route 711 when he collided with a garbage truck.

The law-enforcement organization said traffic-related incidents this year killed 47 officers — more than the 44 killed by gunfire.

While the overall number of traffic deaths fell from 54 in 2016, the number of single-vehicle crashes increased from 11 to 14. Single-vehicle crashes accounted for more than 40 percent of officers' traffic deaths.

Shooting deaths dropped to 44 this year from 66 in 2016. Seven of this year's shooting deaths came while officers were responding to domestic disturbance calls, which Floyd said was the No. 1 circumstance in the firearms-related deaths.

Other officers were killed by heart attacks, physical assaults and 9/11-related illness. Two died in boating crashes, and two died in a helicopter crash. Five drowned while working during hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8518, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.