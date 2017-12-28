Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Free 'First Day' guided hikes at regional state parks on Jan. 1

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Ohiopyle State Park
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Ohiopyle State Park

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering free guided hikes known as “First Day Hikes,” at state parks on Jan. 1.

Organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, all 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

Most of the hikes are about one or two miles, but some can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

The treks are guided by state park staff or volunteers.

State parks offering First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in the region include:

Moraine State Park , Butler County, 1 p.m., meet at the bicycle rental parking lot on the North Shore.

Ohiopyle State Park , Fayette County, 10 a.m. meet at the Visitor Center, 124 Main Street.

Raccoon Creek State Park , Beaver County, 10 a.m., meet at the park's recreation hall, behind the park's main office off of Route 18.

Additionally, Jennings Environmental Education Center , 2951 Prospect Rd., in Butler County will offer a New Year's Eve or “Last Night” hike at 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31 until about 12:30 a.m.

No reservations are needed.

For information on First Day Hikes at other locations, visit:

The First Day Hikes are part of a national effort to promote both healthy lifestyles and getting people outdoors for year-round recreation at state parks.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

