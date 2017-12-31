Butler accident claims life of IUP student, rugby player

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Butler are continuing to investigate an accident Friday along Route 422 that claimed the life of a 21-year-old student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Authorities reported Austin Grupp of Renfrew died in the accident that occurred early Friday along Route 422 East in Summit Township. A state police report on the accident was not yet available.

Grupp was a member of the IUP men's rugby team and was a graduate of Butler High School.

The rugby team memorialized Grupp on its Facebook page Saturday.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and saddened by the news today. Today flanker Austin Grupp gained his Angel wings,” the post on social media said. “Please keep his family and the players in your prayers. Absolutely too difficult to put how we all feel into words. Gone too soon!”

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.