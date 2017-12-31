Man, dog bite Indiana police deputies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Indiana County Sheriff's Department deputies were treated for bite wounds at Indiana Regional Medical Center Friday after being bitten by a dog and its owner in Shelocta.

Allen L. Beers Jr., 44, was arrested and arraigned on four counts of aggravated assault and two counts each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to Sheriff Robert Fyock. District Judge Susanne Steffee ordered Beers held in the county jail after failing to post $75,000 bond, according to online court dockets.

Fyock said in a news release that the deputies went to Beers' residence on Sugar Avenue to serve a protection from abuse order about 3:10 p.m. when he became combative and fought with the deputies.

During the incident, Beers ordered his dog to attack the deputies, Fyock said.

The sheriff said deputies used pepper spray and deployed a Taser during the struggle to subdue Beers.

Both officers were treated and released from the hospital for “bites from both the dog and the defendant,” Fyock said.

No information was available regarding the dog's condition.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.