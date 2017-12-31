Wind chill advisory expanded, New Year's revelers advised to bundle up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those planning on celebrating the New Year outdoors Sunday night better bundle up.

The National Weather Service has expanded a wind chill advisory to include much of the Pittsburgh area.

Wind chills ranging from 10-to-20 below zero are expected. The air temperature is expected to bottom out at zero.

The advisory is in effect from midnight to noon Monday. It's in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Laurel Highlands and the higher terrain of West Virginia and Maryland.

Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Those outdoors are urged to wear layers of loose-fitting clothing, a hat and gloves, and to limit time spent outdoors.

Exposed skin can become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes.

It is forecast to remain cold through the first week of the new year, with single-digit lows and plunging below zero Thursday and Friday night. Temperatures are forecast to begin rising somewhat on Jan. 7, with highs reaching into the 20s and 30s that week but with lows remaining well below freezing.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.