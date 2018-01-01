Not a record, but baby it's cold: Crooked Creek hit -13 early Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get used to the cold.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected throughout the week, with the only respite on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued two wind chill advisories Monday, lasting until noon Wednesday: Wind chills could dip as low as -15 anytime in Southwestern Pennsylvania and as low as -20 in Westmoreland and Fayette county's ridge areas, according to Bob Coblentz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Local waterways, including large sections of the Allegheny River, have frozen over.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties hit subzero temperatures Sunday into Monday, with the lows bottoming out between 6 and 8 a.m. Monday, according to Mike Fries, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Monday's most frigid locations were:

• Allegheny County: Valencia -5 degrees; Ben Avon -4; the Pittsburgh International Airport -3, and Bridgeville -3

• Armstrong County: Crooked Creek Lake -13, and Freeport -5

• Butler County: Harmony -9; Slippery Rock -6, and Butler City -6

• Westmoreland County: Greensburg -10; Donegal -8, and Latrobe Airport 0.

Monday's lows didn't break Allegheny County's record of -7 in 1968, according to Fries. The lows in the other counties cannot be compared historically because of a lack of data, he said.

The range of cold temperatures varies because cold air is denser and settles into the valleys, Fries said.

Much of the region experienced temperatures of zero and lower early Monday.

Tuesday morning, temperatures were expected back down to zero, but not as cold as Sunday night because of cloud cover. However, the winds will kick up, bringing wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees, according to Fries.

A high of 15 degrees is forecasted for Tuesday, with a low of 4 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday, he said.

The only break in the frigid weather comes Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 23 degrees; however, the region is expected to plunge down into single-digit temperatures with a low of 8 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning; Thursday will offer a high of 14 degrees, with lows back to -1 at night and into Friday, with wind chills of -15.

Forecasted daytime highs for the weekend will be: 8 degrees Friday, 11 Saturday and 24 Sunday.

Monday's forecast high of 38 will be "very temporary," according to Fries, as another cold snap follows.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.