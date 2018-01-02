Arctic chill causes 2-hour delays for many schools Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A number of school districts in the region have announced two-hour delays and some closures for Tuesday because of the frigid weather.

A wind chill advisory where temperatures can plummet as low as -15 is in effect in Southwestern Pennsylvania until noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

A second advisory was issued for the higher elevations in the Westmoreland and Fayette counties' ridge areas where wind chills could dip down as low as -20 degrees.

To check school closings, visit the website of the Tribune-Review's news partner, WPXI: http://www.wpxi.com/school-closings

Temperatures Tuesday morning hovered between 3 and 9 degrees throughout the region, according to Chris Leonardi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The only break in the frigid weather comes Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 23 degrees; however, the region is expected to plunge back down into single-digit temperatures with a low of 8 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning; Thursday will offer a high of 14 degrees, with lows back to -1 at night and into Friday, with wind chills of -15, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasted daytime highs for the weekend will be: Eight degrees Friday, 11 Saturday and 24 Sunday.

Monday's forecast high of 38 will be followed up by another cold snap.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.