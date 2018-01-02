Zambelli to leave 'Fireworks Capital' of New Castle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The pyrotechnics business fizzled a bit in New Castle, as mainstay Zambelli Fireworks announced plans to soon move its headquarters to the Cranberry area.

Zambelli said in a statement Tuesday it plans to move its corporate offices March 1 from 20 S. Mercer St. to the Thornhill Industrial Park in Cranberry.

“As our aerial displays in performance and quality have contributed to our widening industry footprint, so has the demand become stronger for more efficient and flexible work space,” the company said.

New Castle boasts the slogan “Fireworks Capital of America,” as Zambelli and another fireworks company, Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc., made their homes there. Officials from Pyrotecnico, which remains in New Castle, declined to comment on their competitor's relocation.

According to its website , Antonio Zambelli “ventured from Italy in 1893 to establish the Zambelli Fireworks Manufacturing Company in New Castle, Pennsylvania, which was to become a center for America's fireworks industry.”

The company shoots off more than 1,600 fireworks displays annually, the website says.

Zambelli human resources manager Sandy McStay said the corporate headquarters employs 12 people and the company invited all of them to work at the new location.

“Three employees have chosen not to make the move,” she wrote in an email.

McStay said the company's fireworks plant will remain in Edinburg, Lawrence County.

New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo did not return a phone call Tuesday. Offices of Visit Lawrence County were closed.

