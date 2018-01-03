Mega Millions jackpot fourth-largest in game history at $418 million
Updated 2 hours ago
Months of no jackpot winners has increased the Mega Millions big prize to the fourth-largest amount — an estimated $418 million — in the game's 15-year history.
The last jackpot was won in October for $42 million, shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island, according to a news release. Since then, the amount has been increasing after the winning numbers have not matched a ticket during the twice weekly drawing.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 1-42-47-64-70 and the gold Mega Ball was 22. The next drawing will be Friday night.
The three higher jackpots won were for $536 million in 2016, $648 million in 2013 and $656 million in 2012, the release stated.The Powerball jackpot has reached $440 million after a similar situation of weeks with no winners. The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.
Drawings are broadcast live on WPXI-TV, Channel 11.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.