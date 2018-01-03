Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Mega Millions jackpot fourth-largest in game history at $418 million

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. The Mega Millions drawing goes off Friday and is currently $508 million.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. The Mega Millions drawing goes off Friday and is currently $508 million.

Updated 2 hours ago

Months of no jackpot winners has increased the Mega Millions big prize to the fourth-largest amount — an estimated $418 million — in the game's 15-year history.

The last jackpot was won in October for $42 million, shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island, according to a news release. Since then, the amount has been increasing after the winning numbers have not matched a ticket during the twice weekly drawing.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 1-42-47-64-70 and the gold Mega Ball was 22. The next drawing will be Friday night.

The three higher jackpots won were for $536 million in 2016, $648 million in 2013 and $656 million in 2012, the release stated.The Powerball jackpot has reached $440 million after a similar situation of weeks with no winners. The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

Drawings are broadcast live on WPXI-TV, Channel 11.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Eh? Powerball fever is hot north of the border
Lottery fever has gone international as eager ticket-holders around the world await tonight's $440 million Powerball drawing. Spokesmen for theLotter, a London-based online ticket messenger service, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.