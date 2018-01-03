Uniontown Police find large Christmas star stolen from downtown business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uniontown Police have recovered a large Christmas star that was stolen five days before the holiday by two thieves who took it from a downtown gift shop, loaded it atop a van and drove off.

Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said police received a tip on its location and officers discovered it about 4:30 p.m. along a city street. It had been damaged.

The star has been a popular fixture at Neubauer's Flowers and Market House on South Gallatin Avenue.

A security video showed two thieves working for nearly three minutes at about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 20. Twice, the men jumped back into the getaway van, apparently to hide, as vehicles drove by.

Neubauer's noted the recovery on its Facebook page and thanked the public for its assistance. Despite the damage, the store promised a new star would appear in December.

“Our Christmas star has been found! We wish to thank the Uniontown Police Dept. for their efforts in the recovery. Also, thanks to our loyal friends and customers for your concern, good wishes and shared memories about the star,” the post states.

“Unfortunately, the star was damaged with parts missing. It is currently non-operational. The good news is that we promise you that we will unveil a new brighter star for Christmas 2018. Watch for it in 309 days - the countdown has begun!”

Kolencik said no arrests have been made.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.