Thin Mints, Samoas and S'mores, oh my! It's time for Girl Scout cookies

To find out when Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

It's cookie time.

Girl Scouts in Western Pennsylvania will start selling their iconic cookies on Friday, the organization announced Wednesday.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills but also powers amazing experiences for them across the United States,” Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania said in a news release.

Last year was the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Troops in Western Pennsylvania will kick off the 101st season with the return of “Girl Scout S'mores,” which the organization says was its most popular flavor to launch in all of its history, along with favorites such as Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout S'mores debuted last year. The crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling, embossed with designs honoring Girl Scouts' outdoor badges, is expected to be a best-seller again.

This year, Scouts will be selling cookies door-to-door, at booth sales and through a “Digital Cookie” platform. The web-based addition to the cookie program, in its fourth year, helps girls run and manage their cookie businesses online.

The National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend will be held Feb. 23-25, during which Girl Scout councils will host events and set up booths across the country.

Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating $800 million in sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised stays with local councils and troops.

