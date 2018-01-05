Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pennsylvania courts to redact children's personal data from public filings

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Sensitive financial and personal information will be stricken from all filings in Pennsylvania courts under a new public access policy that goes into effect this weekend.

The policy change will require lawyers filing documents at county courthouses throughout the state and in the appeals courts to be responsible for ensuring none of the now excluded information is available to the public.

“The new policy was developed to help protect confidential information and documents in public court filings with the trial and appellate courts,” said Andrea Tuominen, assistant court administrator for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. “This is particularly important as more records are posted online, and it marks a continuation of the work of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court to ensure that the public has access to case records while protecting sensitive information.”

The new policy will impact all court documents filed starting Saturday.

Information that was once made public such as Social Security, financial account and driver's license numbers along with the names and birth dates of juveniles and the names, addresses and contact information of abuse victims will be redacted from all public court filings.

The new policy also prohibits the public filing of financial source documents, educational records of minors, medical and psychological reports, children and youth services records, marital property inventories, income and expense statements and private agreements between two parties.

Many of those items had been routinely included in civil, criminal and family court documents filed by lawyers.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the policy change will make less information available to the public.

“For a vast majority of places this will severely limit how much information the public has access to. There is no question this is a major change. There will be issues and they will have to make refinements as they go on,” Melewsky said.

According to the court's new policy, it will be up to lawyers to ensure that the newly protected information is redacted.

County courts were allowed to set up their own process in how information is stricken from the public record. In most counties throughout the state, including Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana, Butler and Armstrong, lawyers will be required to file court documents without the now prohibited information and also submit a separate document available only to judges and other parties in the case that details what information was excluded.

In several counties, including Allegheny, Beaver and Washington, attorneys must submit two sets of documents, one that contains all of the private information and another in which those details are redacted. It is those redacted documents that will be made public.

Westmoreland County Court Administrator Amy DeMatt said local court officials, in consultation with row officers, determined that use of a confidential information form and affidavit rather than having lawyers submit multiple sets of documents was preferred to save storage space at the courthouse.

“This impacts the public only. Judges will still have access to all of the confidential information. And it doesn't change what happens in the courtrooms. It only governs court filings,” DeMatt said.

Although personal information will be stricken from court records filed by lawyers, there will be no limits placed on judges to redact sensitive information from court rulings and opinions. And there will be no restrictions on information that is testified to in public hearings in a courtroom, DeMatt said.

DeMatt said lawyers who violate the new confidential information policy can be sanctioned by judges.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

