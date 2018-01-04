Pet owners: Keep pets out of the elements and provide shelter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The extreme cold of the new year is conjuring up an old problem — household pets exposed to the elements and without proper shelter.

“It's a big concern, and we want to make sure the animals are cared for and safe and warm,” said Shannon Tremblay, spokeswoman for Animal Friends, a shelter in Ohio Township, Allegheny County.

Tremblay said the shelter has seen an increase in reported cases of animals left outside in the cold.

“It could be a neighbor or just someone driving down the street,” she said. “We always get an influx of calls from people concerned about animals being left outside.”

The shelter refers such calls to its Humane Investigations Department. In extreme cases, the shelter recommends calling 911 to ensure a police response, Tremblay said.

Tremblay said the shelter's priority is to educate and work with pet owners. “We want to make sure that those (animals) that are loved and have owners ... stay at home,” she said.

Elsewhere, the Humane Society of Westmoreland County recently reported that its shelter off Route 119 in Hempfield was at capacity because of dogs rescued from the cold.

This is the first winter since the enactment of a new state law increasing the penalties for animal cruelty.

The law prohibits tethering a dog outside for more than nine hours a day and further limits the amount of time it may be tied outside to no more than 30 minutes when the temperature rises above 90 degrees or falls below 32 degrees.

Those found to be in violation can be cited for neglect, a summary offense that can carry a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.