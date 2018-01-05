Weather forecast: Frigid followed by snow, ice and a thaw

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the region pulls out of a week-long arctic freeze Sunday, its wrath will remain as icy conditions are forecasted for Monday when rain hits still-frozen surfaces.

The weather will remain frigid through Saturday, with today's high expected to be 8 degrees.

Temperature lows Saturday and Sunday morning will dip below zero, according to Mike Kennedy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

A wind-chill advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, with wind chills ranging between -10 and -20 degrees.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid-20s and warm up further on Monday to the upper 30s, according to Kennedy.

Then things could get dicey: Up to two inches of snow and rain are forecast with Monday's warmer temperatures, which might cause an icy mess.

When the rain hits the ground, untreated frozen surfaces such as roads and sidewalks will become ice-covered, according to Kennedy.

“We see this happen when we get an arctic outbreak and swing back to warmer temps,” Kennedy said.

The severity of the ice will be determined by a number of variables including how long it will take for the ground to warm up, he said.

Following Monday, the forecast gets much better with slightly above-normal temperatures throughout next week with highs in the 30s during the day. Thursday is predicted to warm up to the mid-40s.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.