1 person reported dead in Indiana County crash

A 21-yearA section of Route 56 in Indiana County was closed for four hours Friday as authorities investigated a fatal crash between a coal truck and car.
State police in Indiana said the crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. along the highway in East Wheatfield Township, near United High School. The accident is near the highway's intersection with Shellbark Road.
School was not in session today because of the weather.
One person was reported killed.
The highway was closed until 2 p.m.
No further information was currently available.
