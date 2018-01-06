Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pittsburghers give a chilly reception to weekend deep freeze

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
The frozen Monongahela River, as you look from Charleroi towards Belle Vernon., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The frozen Monongahela River, as you look from Charleroi towards Belle Vernon., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

The greater Pittsburgh area is trying to keep its collective toes warm on Saturday thanks to single-digit temperatures and wind chills well below zero.

As always, the Twittersphere is abuzz with reactions, suggestions, and things we can't post here viciously cussing out the cold weather.

First off, our personal favorite reaction from the Pittsburgh Zoo's polar bear: utter indifference...

Downtown, the City-County Building is reflecting the region's mood...

Officials at White Oak EMS offered tips on dressing properly if you feel you simply must venture outside today...

Some of us are just keeping an eye on the bird we named after a "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" character...

The Trib staff has its own suggestions on ways to warm up...

Some folks plain old don't have time for your gripin'...

And finally, just in case you woke up this morning and thought, "Eh, I've felt colder." Historically speaking, that's certainly possible...

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

