Pittsburghers give a chilly reception to weekend deep freeze

The greater Pittsburgh area is trying to keep its collective toes warm on Saturday thanks to single-digit temperatures and wind chills well below zero.

As always, the Twittersphere is abuzz with reactions, suggestions, and things we can't post here viciously cussing out the cold weather.

First off, our personal favorite reaction from the Pittsburgh Zoo's polar bear: utter indifference...

It's a high of 9 degrees in Pittsburgh today. While the rest of us were bundling up or trying to stay warm inside, Snowflake was having a blast! ❄️ #Working4Wildlife #zooforall pic.twitter.com/VnHQOPhrQa — Pittsburgh Zoo (@PghZoo) January 5, 2018

Downtown, the City-County Building is reflecting the region's mood...

An icy blue @CityPGH City-County Building reflects the frigid weather gripping #Pittsburgh this weekend. Remember to check on elderly neighbors & those with needs. Keep pets inside - it's the law. Report violations to 911. Use https://t.co/a948SsrhtY for homelessness resources. pic.twitter.com/5SeYHrJdC7 — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) January 5, 2018

Officials at White Oak EMS offered tips on dressing properly if you feel you simply must venture outside today...

Some of us are just keeping an eye on the bird we named after a "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" character...

You know what I'm doing for #NationalBirdDay ? FREEZING in Pittsburgh! I am keeping an eye on Carlton. He froze a foot a couple years ago and has been my limpy #sidekick ever since. — BirdBrainRising (@BirdBrainRising) January 6, 2018

The Trib staff has its own suggestions on ways to warm up...

Escaping the cold doesn't have to mean a flight to Florida; here are some Pittsburgh-area suggestions for warming up from our features department: https://t.co/e5Nw2YWVu0 via @TribLIVE — Matthew Santoni (@msantoni) January 5, 2018

Some folks plain old don't have time for your gripin'...

Stop complaining about the cold. You idiots know that's why they called it "PittsBURgh" — Mike (@Novotny20) January 5, 2018

And finally, just in case you woke up this morning and thought, "Eh, I've felt colder." Historically speaking, that's certainly possible...

So you think the last few days in were cold?? Not even close! The Lowest Historical Temperatures in #Pittsburgh History. -22 1/19/1994 -20 2/10/1899 -18 1/20/1985 -18 1/21/1985 -18 1/17/1982 pic.twitter.com/vPA6zhdsk0 — Odd Pittsburgh (@OddPittsburgh) January 4, 2018

