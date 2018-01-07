Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

High speed chase in Somerset nets arrest

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:39 a.m.

Police have arrested a Somerset County man following a high speed chase throughout Rockwood Borough last week.

State police said Dylan St. Clair was charged with fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension and four counts of reckless endangerment for an incident on Dec. 27.

Police said a state police spotted St. Clair's 1998 BMW with an out-of-date inspection sticker and a windshield that was covered with snow. When police turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle on Main Street it took off at a high rate of speed, passed drivers in the opposite lane of travel and ran other vehicles from the roadway

Police eventually halted the pursuit due for fear that it endangered the public.

After a week-long investigation, St. Clair was identified as the driver and charges were filed on Jan. 6.

