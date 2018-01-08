Winter weather advisory extended for Western Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service is warning that icy conditions, especially on side streets and untreated sidewalks, could persist into Tuesday morning in Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia.

A winter weather advisory that started with snow and sleet at 5 a.m. Monday was originally set to expire at 7 p.m., but the weather service's Pittsburgh-area office in Moon extended the advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday, anticipating that another inch of snow could switch to freezing drizzle overnight.

Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the liquid water in the air was becoming “supercooled,” where conditions are such that it drops below freezing but doesn't turn to ice right away — only when it falls and hits a surface, like roads or sidewalks. If you've ever left a water bottle in the freezer or in a cold car, then shaken it and seen it turn to ice; that's supercooled water.

The freezing drizzle could create hazardous conditions, particularly on secondary roads that aren't as thoroughly salted as the main roads, he said.

Another inch of snow could fall Monday evening and overnight, with up to three more inches possible in the mountains.

PennDOT lifted the speed restrictions it had placed on Interstates 79, 279 and 376 by Monday afternoon; blowing and drifting snow led the 45-mph limit to stay in place on Interstate 80 slightly longer but that was also lifted by 1:30 p.m.

About 2 inches of snow had been measured at the Moon office as of Monday afternoon. Temperatures were still expected to warm up into the 50s or even 60s mid-week; McMullen noted that the mean temperature of 7.9 degrees made the first week of January, 2018 the coldest first week of the year since records started being kept in 1875.

