Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

BBB warns Steelers fans against ticket, merchandise scams

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown reaches out to stiff-arm the Colts' Darius Butler in the first half Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown reaches out to stiff-arm the Colts' Darius Butler in the first half Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Better Business Bureau is warning Steelers fans to be smart when making online purchases for playoff tickets/merchandise and to ensure they are buying from a trustworthy source.

Last year, BBB Scam Tracker received more than 5,200 combined reports regarding online purchase scams and counterfeit products, with roughly 300 of those reports pertaining to various ticket scams.

“When it comes to such high profile events as NFL playoff games, online fraudsters capitalize on fans' excitement and the limited, high demand for tickets to scam people out of their hard-earned money,” said Warren King, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western PA.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for counterfeit tickets to appear on the secondary resale market and for websites to pop up selling poor quality, unlicensed merchandise, if delivered at all,” King said.

Previously, BBB issued a warning against suspicious apparel websites selling Steelers merchandise. However, BBB Scam Tracker reports indicate similar issues with another website (steelersteamofficialshop.com) that also claims to be the “official online store of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Consumers have advised BBB that they placed orders with the business and paid in full, but have not received products or a refund. The website falsely claims BBB accreditation and does not provide a valid physical address, but is shown as being registered in China.

Follow these BBB tips to avoid ticket scams and online purchase scams:

Purchase tickets from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. The Pittsburgh Steelers' website lists Ticketmaster as the official ticket source to purchase tickets for individual games and NFL Ticket Exchange as another source to purchase game tickets directly from other season ticket holders and fans. Tickets being sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or through scalpers outside the stadium are difficult to verify.

Check out the seller. Look them up on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced and to confirm a company's BBB rating and accreditation status. If a website is claiming to be an official site, authorized to sell licensed products, confirm this directly with the team, league or source it is claiming to be authorized by. Check to see if ticket brokers are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers at VerifiedTicketSource.com .

Buy only from trusted vendors using secure methods. A security enabled web page will begin with “https,” instead of just “http” and will have a lock symbol that displays as green to verify security. Always pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the charge later. Payment by prepaid debit cards, wire transfers and cash transactions are risky. Avoid clicking through to websites from emails or online ads; a common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

Know the refund/return policy. Only purchase tickets and merchandise from sellers that provide clear details about the terms of the transaction and specific policies and time frames regarding how to make returns and obtain full refunds. Prior to purchase, ticket sellers should disclose the location of the seats and if the tickets are not available for immediate access, when the tickets will ship or be available for pickup.

Beware of below market pricing. Fake websites advertise cheap prices for highly sought after tickets and “officially licensed items” such as jerseys as a way to attract and encourage fans to make a quick purchase and provide sensitive information. In many cases, either the tickets/items never materialize or merchandise received is of poor quality. If it sounds like an unbelievable deal, there's usually a reason.

Confirm contact information. Identify the business name, physical address, phone number and email address. If no contact information or verifiable business information is listed, it's a red flag. Suspicious websites often provide a contact-us submission form as the only way of reaching the company and if a phone number is provided, it may lead only to an answering machine or disconnected number. In addition, look for a website's privacy policy and terms and conditions before placing an order.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.