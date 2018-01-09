Two rescued from fire in Blairsville, building destroyed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were rescued through a second-floor window from a burning building in Blairsville Tuesday morning.“When we got there, the fire was through the roof, and we had two people hanging from the window,” said Jim Meighan, safety officer for the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department. “We were able to get a ladder up and get them out.”The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday in a two-story building at the corner of Market and Stewart Streets. Firefighters were on scene for hours after containing the flames.

Meighan said the building was destroyed. It housed a Fox's Pizza Den, a law office and several apartments.The fire started on the second floor but the cause was unknown, fire officials said.Dee Spencer lives next door and works part-time at the pizzeria. She got a call early Tuesday morning from the building's security company about an alarm and saw flames shooting from the roof of the neighboring structure.Spencer said six people live in the apartments. Nobody was seriously hurt, she said.“I'm just glad everybody's out safe,” Spencer said.

The borough has been under a water conservation advisory since Monday because of a broken water main. As a result, the fire department borrowed several water tanker trucks from neighboring fire companies Monday, Meighan said.

That precautionary measure quickly proved essential.“The very next day we ended up, obviously, at this fire,” Meighan said.

In addition, numerous companies from Westmoreland and Indiana counties responded to assist at the blaze and with their tanker trucks.

“Thank God these other fire departments came,” said Mayor Frank Harsh.

The Blairsville Municipal Authority issued an emergency water restriction Tuesday morning. Because of the water main break and the water used to fight the fire, water tanks are “extremely low,” according to the authority. Residents and businesses are asked to use little or no water until further notice.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania assisted two families who lost their homes in the fire.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.