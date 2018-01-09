Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Two rescued from fire in Blairsville, building destroyed

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 7:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Two people were rescued through a second-floor window from a burning building in Blairsville Tuesday morning.“When we got there, the fire was through the roof, and we had two people hanging from the window,” said Jim Meighan, safety officer for the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department. “We were able to get a ladder up and get them out.”The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday in a two-story building at the corner of Market and Stewart Streets. Firefighters were on scene for hours after containing the flames.

Meighan said the building was destroyed. It housed a Fox's Pizza Den, a law office and several apartments.The fire started on the second floor but the cause was unknown, fire officials said.Dee Spencer lives next door and works part-time at the pizzeria. She got a call early Tuesday morning from the building's security company about an alarm and saw flames shooting from the roof of the neighboring structure.Spencer said six people live in the apartments. Nobody was seriously hurt, she said.“I'm just glad everybody's out safe,” Spencer said.

The borough has been under a water conservation advisory since Monday because of a broken water main. As a result, the fire department borrowed several water tanker trucks from neighboring fire companies Monday, Meighan said.

That precautionary measure quickly proved essential.“The very next day we ended up, obviously, at this fire,” Meighan said.

In addition, numerous companies from Westmoreland and Indiana counties responded to assist at the blaze and with their tanker trucks.

“Thank God these other fire departments came,” said Mayor Frank Harsh.

The Blairsville Municipal Authority issued an emergency water restriction Tuesday morning. Because of the water main break and the water used to fight the fire, water tanks are “extremely low,” according to the authority. Residents and businesses are asked to use little or no water until further notice.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania assisted two families who lost their homes in the fire.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Numerous fire crews are on the scene of an active fire in Blairsville, Indiana County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Numerous fire crews are on the scene of an active fire in Blairsville, Indiana County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Numerous fire crews are on the scene of an active fire in Blairsville, Indiana County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Numerous fire crews are on the scene of an active fire in Blairsville, Indiana County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.