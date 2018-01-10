Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

State police fire marshal rules Blairsville blaze was intentionally set

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
A state police fire marshal has ruled that a fire that gutted a two-story commercial building in downtown Blairsville Tuesday was intentionally set.

Trooper Seth Helman reported the blaze that destroyed the building that housed Fox's Pizza Den and attorneys' offices on the first floor, and two residential apartments on the second floor, was arson.

Helman estimated the loss at $425,000.

The fire was reported at 4:50 a.m. in the building at the corner of East Market and South Stewart streets. Two occupants of one of the apartments on the second floor had to be rescued through a window.

Helman did not disclose where investigators believe the fire started or how it was set due to the ongoing investigation. Blairsville Police are assisting in the arson probe, he said.

Market Street was closed for several hours while firefighters battled the blaze. They were hampered by low water pressure due to a broken water main on Monday. As a result, the fire department utilized several water tanker trucks from neighboring fire companies in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Helman said the building is owned by Diane Hutchinson of New Florence.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

