Road salt contributes to waterways becoming more salty, Chatham professor finds

U.S. inland waterways are becoming more salty, and that could have an adverse impact on everything from human health to municipal water systems, according to a new study.

Study co-author Ryan Utz, assistant professor of water resources at Pittsburgh's Chatham University, said road salt use is one of the factors contributing to the increasing salinity and alkalinity of lakes, rivers and streams.

“I'm certain that it's a major contributor, but to put a number on it would be difficult,” Utz said in an interview. “There's a comprehensive suite of environmental drivers that lead to the phenomenon. … Road salt is an issue, but it's not the only one.”

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, identifies what it calls Freshwater Salinization Syndrome as a continental phenomenon that is leading to chemical changes in the nation's waterways.

“Given increasing impacts on ecosystems and human welfare, increased salinization and alkalinization of fresh water is now a pervasive water quality issue,” the study concluded.

The study, compiling data from 232 U.S. Geological Survey monitoring sites, found that changes in salinization have affected 37 percent of the drainage area of the contiguous United States over the past century.

What's more, changes in alkalinity have affected 90 percent of the drainage area over the same time period, the study said.

The study is the first of its kind to look at the entire United States, although most of the USGS sites in Pennsylvania were in the eastern part of the state.

“Sixty-six percent of stream and river sites showed a statistical increase in pH, which often began decades before acid rain regulations. The syndrome is most prominent in the densely populated Eastern and Midwestern United States, where salinity and alkalinity have increased most rapidly,” the study said.

The study identified three primary categories of salt sources driving Freshwater Salinization Syndrome:

• Anthropogenic salt inputs, such as road salts, sewage, brines and sodic/saline irrigation runoff;

• Accelerated weathering of natural geologic materials by strong acids, such as acid rain, fertilizers and acid mine drainage; and

• Human uses of easily weathered resource materials in agriculture (lime) and urbanization (concrete), which cause increases in salts with strong bases and carbonates.

The study found evidence for the syndrome even in places where highway de-icing salt is not regularly used, such as in Western states and in the Southeast, Utz said.

“Only 2.5 percent of Earth's water is fresh, and dissolved salts within this water determine the degree to which it can be used for drinking, industry, agriculture and energy production,” the study said. “The primary causes of freshwater salinization around the world are agriculture, resource extraction and land clearing. Relatively recently, human salt inputs are increasingly becoming recognized as important over large geographic scales.”

The adverse effects of Freshwater Salinization Syndrome are potentially widespread, covering everything from the safety of drinking water to the integrity of infrastructure, the study said.

“Elevated salt levels in drinking water can contribute to hypertension in people on sodium-restricted diets and is of concern to people requiring kidney dialysis,” the study said.

“Salinization and alkalinization influence the corrosivity of water, and this can affect leaching of metals from pipes carrying drinking water. Salinization increases corrosion of transportation infrastructure, with United States economic costs estimated in the billions of dollars,” the study said.

Utz said the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 led to a reduction in acid rain impacts, but more work needs to be done. In some cases, it took decades for those impacts to be detected in surface waterways.

“We're reporting that we can expect to see more corrosive activity slowly increasing over time in infrastructure,” he said, citing the example of Flint, Mich.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.